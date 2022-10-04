Left Menu

Nord Stream 2 says it plans to examine pipelines after police investigation

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 04-10-2022 20:03 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 19:57 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
The operator of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines said on Tuesday it will examine the condition of the leaking pipelines once a police investigation of the "crime scene" is completed and a cordon is lifted.

It said Copenhagen police were handling the investigation into the leak in the Danish exclusive economic zone (EEZ), while the Swedish coast guard has cordoned off the area around the leak in the Swedish EEZ. "Nord Stream 2 is cooperating with all relevant authorities," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

