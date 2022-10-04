Nord Stream 2 says it plans to examine pipelines after police investigation
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 04-10-2022 20:03 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 19:57 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The operator of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines said on Tuesday it will examine the condition of the leaking pipelines once a police investigation of the "crime scene" is completed and a cordon is lifted.
It said Copenhagen police were handling the investigation into the leak in the Danish exclusive economic zone (EEZ), while the Swedish coast guard has cordoned off the area around the leak in the Swedish EEZ. "Nord Stream 2 is cooperating with all relevant authorities," it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Swedish
- Danish
- Nord Stream 2
- Copenhagen
Advertisement
ALSO READ
POLL-Swedish c.bank seen delivering three-quarter point hike, maybe more
GLOBAL MARKETS-Swedish rate hike jolts stocks as Wall Street turns to Fed
Swedish c.bank surprises with full percentage point rate hike
Swedish c.bank surprises with full percentage point rate hike
FOREX-Dollar firm ahead of Fed, Swedish crown not helped by rate rise