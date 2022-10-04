Mexico president says Army is working to create state-run airline
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the Army is working on a proposal to create its own airline, confirming reports from a leak of government documents last week.
"An analysis of its economic viability is being carried out," Lopez Obrador told a regular news conference, noting a decision had yet to be made. "It's likely that this new airline will be (in operation) next year."
