Left Menu

Sunder Nagri murder case: Delhi Court sends three accused to judicial custody

A Delhi Court on Tuesday remanded three accused in an alleged murder case to one-day judicial custody. These three accused were arrested in connection with the murder of one youth Manish by multiple stabbings in the Sunder Nagri area of North East Delhi on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-10-2022 20:56 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 20:56 IST
Sunder Nagri murder case: Delhi Court sends three accused to judicial custody
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi Court on Tuesday remanded three accused in an alleged murder case to one-day judicial custody. These three accused were arrested in connection with the murder of one youth Manish by multiple stabbings in the Sunder Nagri area of North East Delhi on Saturday. Duty Magistrate Abhinav Pandey remanded Faizan, Bilal and Alam to one-day judicial custody. The accused will be produced before the duty Magistrate tomorrow.

The accused were produced in court after two days of police custody. The court had granted two days of police custody on October 2. Manish was allegedly murdered by stabbing on Saturday evening in the Sunder Nagri area. This incident was captured on CCTV. A case for murder and other relevant sections was lodged at police station Nand Nagri. The accused were arrested and produced in court on Sunday.

The situation in the area had become tense after the incident. However, the Delhi police controlled the same. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

 Poland
2
Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among children

Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among ch...

 France
3
ESO's VLT captures extremely distant explosion in the early universe

ESO's VLT captures extremely distant explosion in the early universe

 Global
4
NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022