Assam: Three accused arrested for allegedly gang-raping minor

Three persons have been arrested for allegedly gangraping a 15-year-old minor in Assam's Goalpara district, police said on Tuesday.

ANI | Goalpara (Assam) | Updated: 04-10-2022 21:14 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 21:14 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Three persons have been arrested for allegedly gangraping a 15-year-old minor in Assam's Goalpara district, police said on Tuesday. The accused have been identified as Mamud Alam, Akkas Ali and Azibul Hoque, police said.

According to police, the incident happened on October 1, while the family lodged a complaint on October 3. The incident took place in the Agia area which falls under the Agia police station in the Goalpara district.

"Yesterday we received a complaint about the incident and we immediately started investigation. Today, we have arrested all the three accused," said Anurag Sarma, Deputy Superintendent of Police of Goalpara district. He also said that the victim girl was gang-raped by the accused while she was returning from school. The police informed that the victim's friend was beaten and the victim was gang-raped.

The police have registered the case at the Agia police station. Further investigation on the matter is on. (ANI)

