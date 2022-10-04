Left Menu

Biden speaking with Ukraine's Zelenskiy, White House official says

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-10-2022 21:30 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 21:30 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden was holding a phone call on Tuesday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, a White House official said.

The official did not provide details. Biden's next security assistance package for Ukraine is expected to be announced as soon as Tuesday.

