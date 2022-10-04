Biden speaking with Ukraine's Zelenskiy, White House official says
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-10-2022 21:30 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 21:30 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden was holding a phone call on Tuesday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, a White House official said.
The official did not provide details. Biden's next security assistance package for Ukraine is expected to be announced as soon as Tuesday.
