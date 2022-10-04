North Korea's latest missile launch is 'destabilizing,' White House says
North Korea's latest ballistic missile launch is destabilizing, White House spokesman John Kirby said on Tuesday as U.S. President Joe Biden reached out to regional allies and reaffirmed American support.
"We're going to keep discussing and consulting with allies and partners about the best way forward," he told MSNBC, noting recent military exercises with Japan and South Korea and reiterating Washington's willingness to hold talks with Pyongyang without preconditions. "But this is obviously destabilizing."
