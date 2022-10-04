Left Menu

North Korea's latest missile launch is 'destabilizing,' White House says

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-10-2022 22:04 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 22:04 IST
North Korea's latest ballistic missile launch is destabilizing, White House spokesman John Kirby said on Tuesday as U.S. President Joe Biden reached out to regional allies and reaffirmed American support.

"We're going to keep discussing and consulting with allies and partners about the best way forward," he told MSNBC, noting recent military exercises with Japan and South Korea and reiterating Washington's willingness to hold talks with Pyongyang without preconditions. "But this is obviously destabilizing."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

