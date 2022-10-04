Delhi court sends four PFI members to police remand till October 7

A Patiala House court on Tuesday sent four people accused of being associated with PFI, to a three-day police remand. They were arrested by Delhi Police under stringent sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The accused have been identified as Md Shoaib, Habib Asgar Jamali, Abdul Rabb and Warish. They were sent to police remand till October 7 by the Metropolitan Magistrate Bhavaya Karhail. According to the Delhi Police, on September 29, an FIR under relevant provisions of the UAPA Act and IPC provisions was registered against the proscribed unlawful organisation PFI and its other fronts at Police Station Shaheen Bagh, Delhi.

The police got information about some suspicious activities being carried out from offices of the Popular Front of India. The police investigated the matter and arrests were made. Recently, the Central Government imposed 5 years ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI). Delhi police had also raided 50 locations and arrested 32 people linked with PFI with the input of central agencies.

Overall, around 106 Popular Front of India (PFI) cadres were arrested in a joint operation conducted by the National Investigation Agency, Enforcement Directorate and state police forces across 11 states in the country's multiple locations. (ANI)

