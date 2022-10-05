Left Menu

Al Qaeda branch claims attack on Burkina Faso convoy that killed over a dozen

JNIM claimed credit for the ambush and said it "caused significant economic losses to the enemy and 'led to a shakeup' in the Burkinabe army ranks, culminating in the military coup", the SITE statement said. Eleven soldiers were found dead and about 50 civilians were reported missing after the attack, the previous government said. But an internal security document seen by Reuters on Tuesday gave a death toll of 27 soldiers.

Reuters | Updated: 05-10-2022 00:09 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 00:09 IST
Al Qaeda branch claims attack on Burkina Faso convoy that killed over a dozen

The Sahel-based branch of Al Qaeda, Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal Muslimeen (JNIM), has claimed an attack on a convoy in Burkina Faso that killed over a dozen soldiers last month, the SITE Intelligence Group said on Tuesday.

Islamist militants attacked a convoy taking supplies to a town in northern Burkina Faso on Sept. 26, days before the West African country was hit by its second military takeover this year. JNIM claimed credit for the ambush and said it "caused significant economic losses to the enemy and 'led to a shakeup' in the Burkinabe army ranks, culminating in the military coup", the SITE statement said.

Eleven soldiers were found dead and about 50 civilians were reported missing after the attack, the previous government said. But an internal security document seen by Reuters on Tuesday gave a death toll of 27 soldiers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

 United States
2
NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 Launch Readiness concludes; weather favourable for Wednesday liftoff

NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 Launch Readiness concludes; weather favourable for Wedn...

 United States
3
A witch screaming out into space, hundreds of light-years away from Earth

A witch screaming out into space, hundreds of light-years away from Earth

 Global
4
Norway pipeline to Poland temporarily taps gas from Germany

Norway pipeline to Poland temporarily taps gas from Germany

 Norway

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022