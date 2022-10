BRIEF-Twitter Says "The Intention Of The Company Is To Close The Transaction At $54.20 Per Share" - Spokesperson

Twitter Inc:

* "RECEIVED THE LETTER FROM THE MUSK PARTIES WHICH THEY HAVE FILED WITH THE SEC" - SPOKESPERSON

* SAYS "THE INTENTION OF THE COMPANY IS TO CLOSE THE TRANSACTION AT $54.20 PER SHARE" - SPOKESPERSON Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

