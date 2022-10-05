Left Menu

Oman thanks Tehran for 'handing over' Iranian-American Namazi to Muscat, Iran says

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 05-10-2022 00:59 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 00:59 IST
Oman thanks Tehran for 'handing over' Iranian-American Namazi to Muscat, Iran says
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Oman on Tuesday thanked Iran for “handing over” U.S. citizen Baquer Namazi, the Iranian foreign ministry said on its website, but it was unclear whether the Iranian American had left the Islamic Republic or when he might do so.

"In a phone call, Oman's foreign minister expressed his gratitude and appreciation for Tehran's trust in the Omani authorities and the humanitarian action of Iran in handing over Baquer Namazi to Muscat," Iranian foreign ministry said.

Namazi, 85, was convicted in Iran of "collaboration with a hostile government" in 2016 and sentenced to 10 years in prison. Iranian authorities released him on medical grounds in 2018 and closed his case in 2020, commuting his sentence to time served but effectively barring him from leaving the country. (Additional reporting by Arshad Mohammad; Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Mark Porter)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

 United States
2
NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 Launch Readiness concludes; weather favourable for Wednesday liftoff

NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 Launch Readiness concludes; weather favourable for Wedn...

 United States
3
A witch screaming out into space, hundreds of light-years away from Earth

A witch screaming out into space, hundreds of light-years away from Earth

 Global
4
Norway pipeline to Poland temporarily taps gas from Germany

Norway pipeline to Poland temporarily taps gas from Germany

 Norway

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022