Lebanon suggests amendments to U.S. on maritime border deal with Israel
Lebanon has submitted to the United States a list of changes it would like to see to a proposal on how to delineate a contested maritime border with Israel, a top Lebanese official said on Tuesday.
Deputy speaker of parliament Elias Bou Saab said he had earlier that day submitted to the U.S. ambassador in Lebanon the “amendments” Beirut would like to see.
