West Africa bloc "satisfied" by meeting with Burkina Faso's new military leader : mediator
The mediator sent to Burkina Faso by West Africa's main political and economic bloc ECOWAS, Mahamadou Issoufou, on Tuesday said he was satisfied by a meeting with the country's new military leader Ibrahim Traore.
Issoufou added that the bloc would continue accompanying Burkina Faso's transition to constitutional rule after the country was hit by its second military takeover this year.
