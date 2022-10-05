Left Menu

Trump asks U.S. Supreme Court to intervene over seized classified records

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-10-2022 01:33 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 01:33 IST
Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene in his fight with the Justice Department over classified documents seized from his Florida home as part of a criminal investigation into his handling of government records.

Trump filed an emergency request asking the justices to block part of a lower court's ruling that prevented an independent arbiter requested by Trump, known as a special master, from vetting more than 100 documents marked as classified that were among 11,000 records seized by FBI agents at the Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach on Aug. 8.

