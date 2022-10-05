Left Menu

Blinken speaks with Armenian, Azeri foreign ministers, underscores diplomacy -State Dept

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-10-2022 01:47 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 01:36 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a joint call with the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan on Tuesday, the State Department said, a week after the neighbors accused each other of violating a ceasefire that ended two days of warfare.

Blinken told Armenia's Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijan's Jeyhun Bayramov that Washington appreciates positive steps both sides are taking toward reaching a sustainable peace agreement, spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement. He underscored that diplomacy is the only way forward, Price added.

