Blinken speaks with Armenian, Azeri foreign ministers, underscores diplomacy -State Dept
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-10-2022 01:47 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 01:36 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a joint call with the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan on Tuesday, the State Department said, a week after the neighbors accused each other of violating a ceasefire that ended two days of warfare.
Blinken told Armenia's Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijan's Jeyhun Bayramov that Washington appreciates positive steps both sides are taking toward reaching a sustainable peace agreement, spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement. He underscored that diplomacy is the only way forward, Price added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Washington
- State Department
- State
- Ned Price
- U.S.
- Armenia
- Azerbaijan
- Price
- Antony Blinken
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Blinken hosts Armenian, Azeri foreign ministers, urges return to peace talks
Pacific islands a key U.S. military buffer to China's ambitions - report
U.S. trade deal not immediate priority for Britain - PM's spokeswoman
Oath Keepers militia trial tests prosecutors in U.S. Capitol riot cases
U.S. picks team to oversee $52.7 bln in semiconductor funding