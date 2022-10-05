Lebanon deputy speaker says negotiations on maritime border with Israel 'are done'
05-10-2022
U.S.-mediated negotiations over a contested maritime border between Lebanon and Israel have reached such an advanced stage that the negotiation phase was over, a top Lebanese official said on Tuesday.
“We are done negotiating,” said deputy speaker of parliament Elias Bou Saab in an interview with local broadcaster LBCI.
