Left Menu

Police clear out crack cocaine drug users from site in northern Paris

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 05-10-2022 10:56 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 10:56 IST
Police clear out crack cocaine drug users from site in northern Paris
  • Country:
  • France

Paris police moved in on Wednesday to clear out an encampment of crack cocaine users that has blighted the north of the capital for years, according to a statement from the French Interior Ministry.

The move to dismantle the site at Square Forceval in the 19th arrondissement comes as President Emmanuel Macron's government looks to tackle concerns over rising crime and insecurity in France.

Police have dismantled the site before in previous years, only to see drug users and pushers move back in later to the same area, which has been dubbed "Crack Hill" by French media.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

 United States
2
NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 Launch Readiness concludes; weather favourable for Wednesday liftoff

NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 Launch Readiness concludes; weather favourable for Wedn...

 United States
3
Norway pipeline to Poland temporarily taps gas from Germany

Norway pipeline to Poland temporarily taps gas from Germany

 Norway
4
A witch screaming out into space, hundreds of light-years away from Earth

A witch screaming out into space, hundreds of light-years away from Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022