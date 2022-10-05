Police clear out crack cocaine drug users from site in northern Paris

Paris police moved in on Wednesday to clear out an encampment of crack cocaine users that has blighted the north of the capital for years, according to a statement from the French Interior Ministry.

The move to dismantle the site at Square Forceval in the 19th arrondissement comes as President Emmanuel Macron's government looks to tackle concerns over rising crime and insecurity in France.

Police have dismantled the site before in previous years, only to see drug users and pushers move back in later to the same area, which has been dubbed "Crack Hill" by French media.

