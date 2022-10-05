HM Amit Shah reviews security situation in J-K

Left Menu

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.Shah, who is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, chaired a high-level meeting to review the security situation in the Union territory, officials said. He will lay foundation stone for several development projects and also inaugurate some projects which have been completed.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 05-10-2022 12:03 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 11:52 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Shah, who is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, chaired a high-level meeting to review the security situation in the Union territory, officials said. They said Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Director IB, DGs of various central armed police forces, police and army officials were present in the meeting. Shah is scheduled to address a public rally at Showkat Ali Stadium in Baramulla district before returning to Srinagar. He will lay foundation stone for several development projects and also inaugurate some projects which have been completed.

