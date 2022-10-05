Left Menu

Some corporators taking bribes to facilitate illegal constructions: SMC Mayor

The law will take its toll he said.Mattoo said he would prefer the dissolution of the corporation and fresh elections than suppress the scam.And let this be a one-time, LOUD and CLEAR message to those two-bit, lumpen elements trying to pressurize me into suppressing this scam it is FAR better for me to seek the dissolution of SMC and fresh elections than to compromise with corruption and extortion, he said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 05-10-2022 12:09 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 12:09 IST
Some corporators taking bribes to facilitate illegal constructions: SMC Mayor
  • Country:
  • India

Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Mayor Junaid Azim Mattoo has alleged that some corporators were involved in corruption and taking bribes to facilitate illegal constructions in the city.

''Lakhs of rupees in bribes have been found to be deposited electronically into the bank account of an elected representative in SMC over the course of the last two years.

The amount is roughly 1.4 crores with individual transactions running into lakhs,'' Mattoo said in a series of tweets late on Tuesday.

He said multiple witnesses have come forward, narrating ''horrific tales'' of extortion and brazen corruption. Three citizens have recorded statements before the officials in this regard, he added.

''A @JKACB investigation is underway and the @JmuKmrPolice Crime Branch and @SrinagarPolice has also taken cognizance,'' Mattoo said He said the matter has been officially brought to the notice of the administration, seeking removal of the elected representative from a position of authority immediately, pending the final outcome of the investigation.

''Multiple witness statements have been recorded in the presence of Commissioner SMC, Srinagar Police officials and representatives of investigative agencies over the last two weeks. Documents and details sought from SMC have been promptly submitted to @JKACB - as sought,'' he said.

The Mayor said a “symbiotic eco-system that has thrived on corruption, forgery and extortion” is trying to distract attention from the investigation.

''That won’t happen. There will be absolutely no compromise on corruption. The law will take its toll!'' he said.

Mattoo said he would prefer the dissolution of the corporation and fresh elections than suppress the “scam”.

''And let this be a one-time, LOUD and CLEAR message to those two-bit, lumpen elements trying to pressurize me into suppressing this scam — it is FAR better for me to seek the dissolution of SMC and fresh elections than to compromise with corruption and extortion,'' he said. Mattoo, however, did not name any corporator.

The elections to the SMC are due next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

 United States
2
NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 Launch Readiness concludes; weather favourable for Wednesday liftoff

NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 Launch Readiness concludes; weather favourable for Wedn...

 United States
3
Norway pipeline to Poland temporarily taps gas from Germany

Norway pipeline to Poland temporarily taps gas from Germany

 Norway
4
A witch screaming out into space, hundreds of light-years away from Earth

A witch screaming out into space, hundreds of light-years away from Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022