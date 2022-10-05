Lebanese lawmaker enters bank branch to demand frozen savings -advocacy group

A Lebanese member of parliament entered a branch of Byblos Bank north of Beirut early on Wednesday with a group of associates to demand access to her frozen savings, according to a depositors' advocacy group.

Cynthia Zarazir, a first-time parliamentarian who was elected in May to represent Beirut, entered the bank unarmed, the Depositors' Union told Reuters.

