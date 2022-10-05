Putin signs laws annexing 4 Ukrainian regions
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday signed laws absorbing four Ukrainian regions into Russia, a move that finalises the annexation carried out in defiance of international law. Earlier this week, both houses of the Russian parliament ratified treaties making the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions part of Russia.
PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 05-10-2022 12:41 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 12:20 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday signed laws absorbing four Ukrainian regions into Russia, a move that finalises the annexation carried out in defiance of international law. Earlier this week, both houses of the Russian parliament ratified treaties making the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions part of Russia. The formalities followed Kremlin-orchestrated "referendums" in the four regions that Ukraine and the West have rejected as a sham.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukrainian
- Kherson
- Donetsk
- Luhansk
- Ukraine
- West
- Russian
- Vladimir Putin
- Zaporizhzhia
- Russia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 3-Ukraine marches farther into liberated lands, separatist calls for urgent referendum
WRAPUP 3-Ukraine marches farther into liberated lands, separatist calls for urgent referendum
Taiwan 'proud' of its efforts to help Ukraine, says President Tsai
Crop damage caused in Ukraine war may increase global carbon emissions, food costs: Research
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now