Russian-installed Kherson official: Ukrainian advance has stopped

Kirill Stremousov, a Russian-installed official in Ukraine's occupied Kherson region, said on Wednesday that the Ukrainian army's advance there had stopped, state-owned news agency TASS reported.
Ukrainian forces have made a major breakthrough in the southern Kherson region this week, forcing Russian troops to abandon positions they had held since March.
Reuters could not verify the battlefield reports.
