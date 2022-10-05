Left Menu

Russian-installed Kherson official: Ukrainian advance has stopped

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 05-10-2022 12:46 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 12:26 IST
Russian-installed Kherson official: Ukrainian advance has stopped
Kirill Stremousov Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Kirill Stremousov, a Russian-installed official in Ukraine's occupied Kherson region, said on Wednesday that the Ukrainian army's advance there had stopped, state-owned news agency TASS reported.

Ukrainian forces have made a major breakthrough in the southern Kherson region this week, forcing Russian troops to abandon positions they had held since March.

Reuters could not verify the battlefield reports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

 United States
2
NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 Launch Readiness concludes; weather favourable for Wednesday liftoff

NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 Launch Readiness concludes; weather favourable for Wedn...

 United States
3
Norway pipeline to Poland temporarily taps gas from Germany

Norway pipeline to Poland temporarily taps gas from Germany

 Norway
4
A witch screaming out into space, hundreds of light-years away from Earth

A witch screaming out into space, hundreds of light-years away from Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022