Russian-installed Kherson official: Ukrainian advance has stopped

Kirill Stremousov, a Russian-installed official in Ukraine's occupied Kherson region, said on Wednesday that the Ukrainian army's advance there had stopped, state-owned news agency TASS reported.

Ukrainian forces have made a major breakthrough in the southern Kherson region this week, forcing Russian troops to abandon positions they had held since March.

Reuters could not verify the battlefield reports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)