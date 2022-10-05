Left Menu

Boy drowns in river, five others missing in Kanpur

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 05-10-2022 12:59 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 12:41 IST
Boy drowns in river, five others missing in Kanpur
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 19-year-old boy died while five others were feared drowned while taking bath in the River Ganga in Bilhaur in the district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday when eight people, including Anushka alias Divya (15), her sister Anshika (12), Saurabh Singh (19), Abhay (20), Tanushka (17), her sister Anushka (13), Srishti and Gauri had gone to Kothi Ghat to take bath in the river, Circle officer, Bilhaur, Rajesh Kumar said.

While Saurabh drowned, other have gone missing.

Two of those feared drowned -- Anushka and Anshika -- are reported to be granddaughters of former Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Prem Lata Katiyar. However, there is no confirmation from the police.

Kumar said the search operation is continuing with the help of divers of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC).

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has also been pressed in to trace the missing persons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

 United States
2
NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 Launch Readiness concludes; weather favourable for Wednesday liftoff

NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 Launch Readiness concludes; weather favourable for Wedn...

 United States
3
Norway pipeline to Poland temporarily taps gas from Germany

Norway pipeline to Poland temporarily taps gas from Germany

 Norway
4
A witch screaming out into space, hundreds of light-years away from Earth

A witch screaming out into space, hundreds of light-years away from Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022