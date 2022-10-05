Boy drowns in river, five others missing in Kanpur

A 19-year-old boy died while five others were feared drowned while taking bath in the River Ganga in Bilhaur in the district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday when eight people, including Anushka alias Divya (15), her sister Anshika (12), Saurabh Singh (19), Abhay (20), Tanushka (17), her sister Anushka (13), Srishti and Gauri had gone to Kothi Ghat to take bath in the river, Circle officer, Bilhaur, Rajesh Kumar said.

While Saurabh drowned, other have gone missing.

Two of those feared drowned -- Anushka and Anshika -- are reported to be granddaughters of former Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Prem Lata Katiyar. However, there is no confirmation from the police.

Kumar said the search operation is continuing with the help of divers of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC).

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has also been pressed in to trace the missing persons.

