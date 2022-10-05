Left Menu

EU set to reach agreement on new sanctions proposal on Wednesday - Borrell

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 05-10-2022 13:01 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 12:48 IST
EU set to reach agreement on new sanctions proposal on Wednesday - Borrell
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belgium

European Union governments are set to reach agreement on Wednesday on proposals for new sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

EU governments, grouped together as the Council, have been debating an eighth round of sanctions against Russia since last week.

"I trust that before the end of this plenary sitting we will have reached an agreement within the Council and the adoption of the joint proposal put forward by the Commission," Borrell told the European Parliament on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

 United States
2
NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 Launch Readiness concludes; weather favourable for Wednesday liftoff

NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 Launch Readiness concludes; weather favourable for Wedn...

 United States
3
Norway pipeline to Poland temporarily taps gas from Germany

Norway pipeline to Poland temporarily taps gas from Germany

 Norway
4
A witch screaming out into space, hundreds of light-years away from Earth

A witch screaming out into space, hundreds of light-years away from Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022