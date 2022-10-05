UK foreign minister Cleverly: Putin has long history of sabre-rattling
Foreign minister James Cleverly said on Wednesday Britain was listening carefully to nuclear threats made by Russian President Vladimir Putin but that Putin had a long history of "sabre-rattling". Asked whether Russian nuclear threats had to be taken seriously, Cleverly told BBC radio: "We always listen carefully ...
05-10-2022
Foreign minister James Cleverly said on Wednesday Britain was listening carefully to nuclear threats made by Russian President Vladimir Putin but that Putin had a long history of "sabre-rattling".
Asked whether Russian nuclear threats had to be taken seriously, Cleverly told BBC radio: "We always listen carefully ... to what Vladimir Putin is saying. We also recognise of course that he has a long history of sabre-rattling."
