EU needs to step up protection of infrastructure, von der Leyen says

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 05-10-2022 13:19 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 13:13 IST
President of the European Commission, Ursula Von Der Leyen Image Credit: ANI
European Union countries need to step up protection of their critical infrastructure, by conducting stress tests and using satellite surveillance to detect potential threats, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

"The acts of sabotage against Nord Stream pipelines have shown how vulnerable our energy infrastructure is. It is in the interest of all Europeans to better protect this critical infrastructure," von der Leyen said in a speech in the European Parliament.

