Biker dies as speeding motorcycle hits light post

A motorcyclist was killed while the pillion rider was injured when their speeding bike hit a light post in Newtown area on Wednesday, police said.

According to police the biker lost control over the speeding motorcycle and it hit a light post near Ram Mandir Island in the satellite township of Newtown in the early hours of Wednesday.

Police rushed both the persons to Bidhannagar Hospital where the biker was declared brought dead while the injured pillion rider was shifted to R G Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The deceased is a resident of the Deshbandhu Nagar area of Rajpur Sonarpur in South 24 Parganas district while the injured pillion rider is a resident of Garia area of the city, the police said.

