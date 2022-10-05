Left Menu

UN's Grynspan may visit Moscow on grain deal -RIA cites foreign ministry

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 05-10-2022 14:30 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 14:08 IST
Rebeca Grynspan Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Russia

Rebeca Grynspan, secretary general of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), may visit Moscow next week to discuss the Turkish-brokered deal to unblock Ukrainian Black Sea grain exports, Russian state-owned news agency RIA reported, citing the foreign ministry.

Russian officials have in recent months levelled increasing criticism at the deal, which Moscow agreed to in July.

