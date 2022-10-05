UN's Grynspan may visit Moscow on grain deal -RIA cites foreign ministry
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 05-10-2022 14:30 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 14:08 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Rebeca Grynspan, secretary general of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), may visit Moscow next week to discuss the Turkish-brokered deal to unblock Ukrainian Black Sea grain exports, Russian state-owned news agency RIA reported, citing the foreign ministry.
Russian officials have in recent months levelled increasing criticism at the deal, which Moscow agreed to in July.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Seven killed in Ukrainian strike on Luhansk region - Tass cites Russian-backed authorities
Seven killed in Ukrainian strike on Luhansk region - Russian-installed authorities
Russia's Black Sea fleet is relocating some of its submarines, UK says
WRAPUP 6-Putin ally says he favours formally incorporating Ukrainian regions into Russia
WRAPUP 8-Russia triggers plan to formally annex occupied Ukrainian regions