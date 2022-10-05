American-Iranian citizen Baquer Namazi leaves Iran - Khabaronline website
U.S. citizen Baquer Namazi has left Iran, said a semi-official Iranian website on Wednesday, publishing a video showing him boarding a private plane accompanied by a man in Omani traditional dress.
Oman on Tuesday thanked Iran for handing over U.S. citizen Namazi, the Iranian foreign ministry said on its website.
Namazi, 85, a former U.N. official, holds both U.S. and Iranian citizenship and is one of four Iranian-Americans, including his son Siamak, who had been detained in Iran or barred from leaving the country. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Alex Richardson)
