American-Iranian citizen Baquer Namazi leaves Iran - Khabaronline website

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 05-10-2022 14:16 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 14:16 IST
American-Iranian citizen Baquer Namazi leaves Iran - Khabaronline website
U.S. citizen Baquer Namazi has left Iran, said a semi-official Iranian website on Wednesday, publishing a video showing him boarding a private plane accompanied by a man in Omani traditional dress.

Oman on Tuesday thanked Iran for handing over U.S. citizen Namazi, the Iranian foreign ministry said on its website.

Namazi, 85, a former U.N. official, holds both U.S. and Iranian citizenship and is one of four Iranian-Americans, including his son Siamak, who had been detained in Iran or barred from leaving the country. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Alex Richardson)

