EU ambassadors agree on new sanctions against Russia -Czech EU presidency
Reuters | Prague | Updated: 05-10-2022 14:33 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 14:21 IST
- Country:
- Czech Republic
European Union member countries have agreed on another round of sanctions against Russia over its aggression against Ukraine, the Czech EU presidency said on Wednesday.
"Ambassadors reached a political agreement on new sanctions against Russia - a strong EU response to Putin's illegal annexation of Ukraine territories," the presidency said on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Putin blasts US attempts to preserve global domination
Putin ally backs separatist referendums in Ukraine
Applied Cloud Computing partners with Snowflake to expand its data capabilities
WRAPUP 6-Putin ally says he favours formally incorporating Ukrainian regions into Russia
DCW issues summonses to Twitter, Delhi Police over availability of child pornography videos on website