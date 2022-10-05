U.S. citizen Baquer Namazi leaves Iran, headed to Oman - lawyer
He should arrive in the next hour or so. After a short layover, he will be leaving Oman and heading to Abu Dhabi," Jared Genser, a lawyer for the Namazi family, said in a statement.
Baquer Namazi, an 85-year-old Iranian American who was jailed in Iran on spying charges that the United States called baselessly, is en route to Oman on Wednesday after Iranian authorities allowed him to leave for medical treatment, his lawyer said.
