Left Menu

U.S. citizen Baquer Namazi leaves Iran, headed to Oman - lawyer

He should arrive in the next hour or so. After a short layover, he will be leaving Oman and heading to Abu Dhabi," Jared Genser, a lawyer for the Namazi family, said in a statement.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-10-2022 14:54 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 14:52 IST
U.S. citizen Baquer Namazi leaves Iran, headed to Oman - lawyer
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Baquer Namazi, an 85-year-old Iranian American who was jailed in Iran on spying charges that the United States called baselessly, is en route to Oman on Wednesday after Iranian authorities allowed him to leave for medical treatment, his lawyer said.

"I am pleased to confirm that Baquer Namazi, 85 years old, is safely on his way to Muscat, Oman, after leaving Tehran. He should arrive in the next hour or so. After a short layover, he will be leaving Oman and heading to Abu Dhabi," Jared Genser, a lawyer for the Namazi family, said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

 United States
2
NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 Launch Readiness concludes; weather favourable for Wednesday liftoff

NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 Launch Readiness concludes; weather favourable for Wedn...

 United States
3
Norway pipeline to Poland temporarily taps gas from Germany

Norway pipeline to Poland temporarily taps gas from Germany

 Norway
4
A witch screaming out into space, hundreds of light-years away from Earth

A witch screaming out into space, hundreds of light-years away from Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022