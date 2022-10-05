MCD inks pact with Lajpat Nagar traders' body over sanitation of roads near market place

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has signed an agreement with the Traders Association Lajpat Nagar where the traders' body will take care of sanitation and sweeping services of six km roads in and around the market place.

Traders Association Lajpat Nagar (TALN) General Secretary Ashwani Marwah said that under the initiative, the traders' body will take the entire responsibility of cleaning of a stretch of 6 km roads at its own expense in the market area.

''A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard was signed with the MCD last week. We hope to initiate the service by Diwali. The main reason behind such a move was to offer a helping hand and support to MCD as a responsible association group in maintaining cleanliness of our area,'' Marwah told PTI on Wednesday.

Detailing about the initiative, Marwah said that cleaning of roads will be done using a mechanised sweeping machine which will not only suck garbage but will also reduce the dust factor from the roads.

The cost of the mechanised sweeping machine will be borne by the traders body.

This machine will clean roads and dump the garbage at specified locations from where the MCD staff will take the waste for disposal at MCD cost, he said.

The sweeping machine will also clear garbage from beneath vehicles parked on the road with a suction device.

''This is probably a first-of-its-kind initiative in the city where a market association is taking responsibility of cleanliness and garbage lifting in its area,'' Marwah said.

An MCD official said the initiative is aimed at enhancing community participation in ensuring cleanliness and improving the quality of services being provided by the civic body.

The official said that under the agreement, the traders body will bear the cost of the mechanised sweeping machine, its operation and maintenance.

He said that the MCD's responsibility will be to pick up garbage from dedicated locations and ensure its proper disposal.

