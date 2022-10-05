Man held for harassing woman after engagement breaks off

A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stalking and harassing a woman by posting her morphed pictures from a fake Facebook account in her name after their engagement broke off, police said on Wednesday.

The accused was identified as Sudheer Kumar alias Tittu, a resident of Etah in Uttar Pradesh. He worked in a private company in Ghaziabad, they said.

The matter came to light after the victim lodged a complaint regarding the fake profile and morphed pictures with obscene descriptions, according to the police.

She alleged that the accused was sending requests and morphed pictures to her family members as well. The accused even posted her mobile number on the profile and portrayed her as a sex worker, a senior police officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said a case was registered under section 354 (D) (stalking) and 292 (sale, etc., of obscene books, etc.) of the Indian Penal Code.

The police obtained details of the fake account and, following a technical analysis, zeroed in on Etah from where the accused was apprehended, he said.

''During interrogation, he disclosed that he had got engaged with the victim some time ago but the engagement was broken off. He created fake Facebook accounts using her name and uploaded the morphed pictures to take revenge,'' the police officer said.

The smartphone and subscriber identity module (SIM) card used to commit the crime have been recovered, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)