Bertozzi, Meldal and Sharpless win 2022 Nobel Prize in Chemistry

Scientists Carolyn Bertozzi, Morten Meldal and Barry Sharpless won the 2022 Nobel Prize in Chemistry on Wednesday "for the development of click chemistry and bioorthogonal chemistry".

The prize was awarded by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences and is worth 10 million Swedish crowns ($915,072). ($1 = 10.9281 Swedish crowns)

