Bertozzi, Meldal and Sharpless win 2022 Nobel Prize in Chemistry

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 05-10-2022 15:32 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 15:21 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Sweden

Scientists Carolyn Bertozzi, Morten Meldal and Barry Sharpless won the 2022 Nobel Prize in Chemistry on Wednesday "for the development of click chemistry and bioorthogonal chemistry".

The prize was awarded by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences and is worth 10 million Swedish crowns ($915,072). ($1 = 10.9281 Swedish crowns)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

