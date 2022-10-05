UP: 4 arrested for damaging Mazar in Bulandshahr

Four persons have been arrested for allegedly damaging a Mazar in Syana area here, police said on Wednesday.

Some miscreants had damaged the Mazar in Naya Bans village Tuesday night, Circle officer, Vandana Sharma said.

The shrine was repaired by the locals.

An FIR was registered in this regard and four persons have been arrested, she said.

There is no law and order problem in the area, police added.

