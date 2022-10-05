Left Menu

Iran says detained Iranian-American, 85, heading to Oman

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 05-10-2022 15:40 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 15:34 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

An 85-year-old Iranian-American held by Iran left the country on Wednesday for Oman, state media reported.

The state-run IRNA news agency published video of Baquer Namazi boarding a Royal Oman air force jet, apparently in Tehran.

It said Namazi left the country on Wednesday.

Tehran said late on Tuesday that Oman had thanked the Iranian government for "delivering" Namazi to Muscat. Oman and the US did not immediately acknowledge the flight.

Namazi, a former UNICEF official, was placed under house arrest for medical reasons in 2018 but prevented from leaving Iran despite his family's pleas that he travel to receive emergency heart surgery after suffering multiple hospitalisations.

Last October, he underwent surgery in Iran to clear a blockage in an artery to the brain that his family and supporters described as life-threatening.

Namazi was arrested when he travelled to Tehran to visit his incarcerated son Siamak Namazi, a 49-year-old energy executive.

Security forces had arrested the son, an advocate of closer ties between Iran and the West, months earlier while he visiting Iran on a business trip.

Both Namazis were sentenced to 10 years in prison in Iran on what the US and UN say were trumped-up spying charges.

