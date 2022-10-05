Iranian-American citizen Baquer Namazi arrives in Oman from Iran - tweet
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 05-10-2022 15:59 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 15:59 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Baquer Namazi, an Iranian-American citizen who was jailed in Iran on spying charges arrived in Muscat on Wednesday, an Omani government office said on Twitter.
Namazi's lawyer said that Iranian authorities had allowed the 85-year-old to leave the country for medical treatment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
French foreign minister urges Iran: Accept nuclear deal
Iran ready to offer Lebanon 600,000 tonnes of fuel -Al Manar TV
Iran ready to offer Lebanon 600,000 tonnes of fuel -Al Manar TV
FACTBOX-Death of woman in police custody puts plight of Iran's Kurds in focus
Noida wall collapse: 18-year-old Army aspirant among 4 dead