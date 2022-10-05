Left Menu

Iranian-American citizen Baquer Namazi arrives in Oman from Iran - tweet

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 05-10-2022 15:59 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 15:59 IST
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Baquer Namazi, an Iranian-American citizen who was jailed in Iran on spying charges arrived in Muscat on Wednesday, an Omani government office said on Twitter.

Namazi's lawyer said that Iranian authorities had allowed the 85-year-old to leave the country for medical treatment.

