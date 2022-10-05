Russian President Vladimir Putin formalised the annexation of four Ukrainian regions on Wednesday despite major battlefield reversals in recent days shrinking the amount of seized territory Moscow controls. ANNEXATION

* In the biggest expansion of Russian territory in at least half a century, Putin signed laws admitting the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Luhansk People's Republic (LNR), Kherson region and Zaporizhzhia region into Russia. BATTLEFIELD REPORTS

* Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday night that his military had taken back dozens of towns over the past week in regions in the south and east that Russia has declared annexed. * Russian forces were consolidating in Kreminna in eastern Ukraine and Svatove in the northeast, trying to stop Ukrainian offensives in both areas, Ukraine's Luhansk regional governor Serhiy Gaidai said on Wednesday. Russian troops were laying mines and had occupied the psychiatric hospital in Svatove, he said.

* "In some areas of the front line it was possible to extend the area we hold from between 10 to 20 km," the southern Operational Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) said of recent advances. * Ukraine's air force said Russia had fired 12 drones from the south. It had shot down six of them while others had landed in Bila Tserkva in Kyiv region, where a local official said infrastructure had been damaged and one person wounded. Ukraine says Iran is supplying Russia with drones, which Tehran denies.

* Zelenskiy said he had met top military officials to discuss new types of weapons used by Russia, which he did not specify but likely refers to the drones, as well as next moves and the stabilisation of newly liberated territory. Reuters was not immediately able to verify the battlefield reports.

NUCLEAR CONCERNS * The United States has no indication that Russia is preparing to use nuclear weapons in the Ukraine conflict, despite "nuclear saber-rattling" by Putin, the White House press secretary said. NATO has not warned alliance members of any Russian nuclear threat, a Western diplomat said.

* The Kremlin said it did not want to take part in "nuclear rhetoric" spread by the West after a British media report that Russia was preparing to demonstrate its willingness to use nuclear weapons in its conflict with Ukraine. * The head of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine who was detained over the weekend will not return to that job, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said.

DIPLOMACY * U.S. President Joe Biden promised a new $625-million security assistance package to Ukraine, prompting a warning from Russia that the decision risked a direct military clash between it and the West.

QUOTE "This is not a military parade. It's war, and unfortunately our guys are also being killed," Serhiy Gaidai, governor of Ukraine's Luhansk region, said on Ukrainian TV, indicating heavy fighting around Kreminna.

