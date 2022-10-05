Left Menu

Japan PM Kishida likely to visit Australia to meet PM Albanese late Oct - NHK

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 05-10-2022 16:21 IST
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will likely visit Australia to meet his counterpart Anthony Albanese late this month, public broadcaster NHK reported on Wednesday.

They are expected to confirm cooperation between the two nations over issues such as security, according to the report.

