Sonia Gandhi offers Dussehra prayers at temple in Karnataka village

PTI | Mysuru | Updated: 05-10-2022 16:21 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 16:19 IST
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday offered Dussehra prayers at the Bheemanakolli temple in Begur village of H.D. Kote Assembly segment in Karnataka.

She prayed to the presiding deity at the old temple in the village near Nagrahole forest reserve in the morning.

The Congress leader was accompanied by village panchayat members and local MLA Anil Kumar C. Gandhi is here to take part in the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra and will walk with the other yatris in Mandya district, from where it will commence on Thursday after a two-day break for Dussehra.

