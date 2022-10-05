Lebanese MP ends cash for surgery sit-in protest at bank
- Lebanon
Lebanese parliamentarian Cynthia Zarazir ended her sit-in at a commercial bank on Wednesday, where she had been trying to compel the bank to give her access to her frozen savings in order to pay for a surgery later this week.
Zarazir was seen leaving Byblos Bank in a town north of the capital Beirut. She did not say whether she had gotten access to the $8,500 she had been demanding.
