Lebanese MP ends cash for surgery sit-in protest at bank

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 05-10-2022 17:00 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 16:47 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Lebanese parliamentarian Cynthia Zarazir ended her sit-in at a commercial bank on Wednesday, where she had been trying to compel the bank to give her access to her frozen savings in order to pay for a surgery later this week.

Zarazir was seen leaving Byblos Bank in a town north of the capital Beirut. She did not say whether she had gotten access to the $8,500 she had been demanding.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

