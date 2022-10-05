Left Menu

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-10-2022 17:06 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 16:56 IST
UK finance minister to meet high street banks - Sky News
Kwasi Kwarteng Image Credit: Wikipedia
British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng is expected to meet the country's major high street banks later this week, Sky News reported on Wednesday, saying Barclays, Lloyds Banking Group, and NatWest were among those expected to attend.

The Sky report said that the meeting was planned for Thursday and that Kwarteng was expected to "quiz lenders on their plans" amid concerns about the impact of recent financial turmoil on the mortgage market.

