Rajnath Singh performs 'Shastra Puja' at military base in Auli

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday performed 'Shastra Puja' (worship of weapons) on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami at a military base in Uttarakhand's Auli.

In his impromptu address to the soldiers, Singh hailed the ''unparalleled bravery and courage'' of the military personnel during the clashes in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley in June 2020.

He said India believes in the principle ''the whole world is one family'' but gives a befitting response if any outsider casts an ''evil eye'' on it. Chief of Army Staff Gen Manoj Pande and General-Officer-Commanding-in-Chief of Surya Command Lt Gen Yogendra Dimri were among the officials present on the occasion.

Because of such bravery, the whole world acknowledged India's growing stature, and India emerged as one of the key decision makers on all issues of international importance, Singh added. He said India is heard with respect in international fora.

Singh has been performing ''Shastra Puja'' for last several years, including during his tenure as the Union home minister in the previous NDA government.

He said interacting with the ''men and women in uniform'' is always a source of motivation and reaffirmed that the entire nation has pride and faith in the capabilities of its soldiers.

The defence minister also applauded the role of the armed forces in securing the nation against external threats. ''This secure environment has enabled India to pursue economic development and achieve new heights of progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,'' he said.

Singh also spoke of the significance of 'Shastra Puja' and highlighted the traditions and uniqueness of Indian culture, which he said emphasises the unity of all things. They teach us that we must acknowledge the contribution of all things that contribute to our lives, both living and non-living, including ''shastra'' (arms), which aid us in defending ourselves, he added.

He also interacted with the soldiers who celebrated Vijaya Dashami. The soldiers sang patriotic songs on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)