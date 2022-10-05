Left Menu

5 drown during Durga idol immersion in Ajmer

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 05-10-2022 17:24 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 17:09 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Five people drowned in a ditch filled with rainwater during the immersion of a Goddess Durga idol in Rajasthan's Ajmer district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred in Nandla village under Nasirabad Sadar police station where the youths had gone to immerse the idol.

''They thought it was a shallow ditch and went down. But the ditch was deep and they all drowned,'' Station House Officer Hemraj said.

The police identified the deceased as Pawan Raigar (35), Gajendra Raigar (28), Rahul Meghwal (24), Lucky Bairwa (21) and Rahul Raigar (20), police said.

The bodies were shifted to the mortuary of a nearby hospital for a postmortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

