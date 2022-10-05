UK still aiming to ditch EU laws by end of 2023 - PM's spokesperson
Britain still aims to ditch legislation it has retained from when it was in the European Union by the end of 2023, Prime Minister Liz Truss's press secretary said, clarifying remarks from her Conservative party conference speech on Wednesday.
Asked if target for ditching remaining EU law had been brought forward after Truss said "by the end of the year, all EU-inspired red tape will be history," her press secretary said "it's 2023."
