All indications point to Nord Stream sabotage - German govt spokesperson
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 05-10-2022 17:39 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 17:16 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Germany assumes that explosions in the Nord Stream gas pipelines last week were the result of sabotage based on the information available to the government so far, said a German government spokesperson.
The spokesperson declined to comment on whether state actors were responsible for the suspected sabotage in a regular government news conference on Wednesday.
