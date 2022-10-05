Left Menu

Blast hits Kabul mosque in vicinity of interior ministry - spokesman

Reuters | Updated: 05-10-2022 17:47 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 17:23 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Afghanistan

A blast hit a mosque in Afghanistan's capital in the vicinity of the heavily fortified interior ministry compound on Wednesday, the ministry's spokesman said.

"The mosque was used by visitors and sometimes by interior ministry employees," Abdul Nafi Takor said. Officials did not immediately give any casualty numbers, or comment on the nature of the blast.

The interior ministry compound is in a secure area next to Kabul international airport.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

