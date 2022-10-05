Left Menu

Delhi govt okay projects for sewer lines, decentralised STPs in Bawana, Mundka

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2022 17:30 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 17:30 IST
Delhi govt okay projects for sewer lines, decentralised STPs in Bawana, Mundka
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has approved several projects to lay sewer lines and construct decentralised sewage treatment plants (DSTPs) in Bawana and Mundka, according to a statement.

Decentralised systems are small, individual facilities to provide wastewater treatment services to residents.

The Rs 570-crore project will help the Delhi government achieve the target of cleaning the Yamuna to bathing standards by 2025 and resolve the sewage issues in unauthorised colonies in Delhi, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

''Sewer lines will be laid in several colonies, including Nizampur, Ghevra, Kanjhawala, Mohammadpur Majra, Karala of Mundka. DSTPs with a cumulative capacity of 26 MGD (million gallons per day) will also be constructed,'' he said.

DSTPs of 40 MLD (million litres per day) cumulative capacity will be constructed in nine villages having 24 unauthorized colonies in Bawana, he said.

A two-MGD recycling plant will be constructed in Bawana at a cost of Rs 10.65 crore, Sisodia said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

 United States
2
NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 Launch Readiness concludes; weather favourable for Wednesday liftoff

NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 Launch Readiness concludes; weather favourable for Wedn...

 United States
3
Norway pipeline to Poland temporarily taps gas from Germany

Norway pipeline to Poland temporarily taps gas from Germany

 Norway
4
A witch screaming out into space, hundreds of light-years away from Earth

A witch screaming out into space, hundreds of light-years away from Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022