Russia says it is holding positions in Kherson region amid Ukrainian advance

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-10-2022 18:08 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 17:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Russia's Defence Ministry said on Wednesday that its forces were holding positions in Ukraine's Kherson region and "repelling attacks by superior enemy forces" a day after confirming major territorial losses in the southern province.

In its daily briefing, the ministry said its forces had launched airstrikes on the settlements of Dudchany and Davydiv Brid, confirming the loss this week of the two key villages, which its forces had controlled since March.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

