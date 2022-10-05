Left Menu

Gujarat CM performs weapons worship rituals on Dussehra

The tradition of weapons worship was started in Gujarat when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was Chief Minister of the state.

Updated: 05-10-2022 17:56 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 17:56 IST
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday performed ''shastra-puja'' (worship of weapons) at his residence in Gandhinagar on the occasion of Dussehra.

Patel performed puja of weapons of his security guards, which included automatic guns and pistols, with traditional rituals amidst chanting of Vedic hymns.

On the occasion, the chief minister praised the dedication of police force in serving the country and people.

Patel greeted the people of the state on the festival of Dussehra, which is celebrated to mark the victory of good over evil. The tradition of weapons worship was started in Gujarat when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was Chief Minister of the state. Since then, other chief ministers have followed the tradition on Dussehra.

