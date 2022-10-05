Taliban report mosque blast at government ministry in Kabul

A blast struck a mosque at a government ministry building in Kabul Wednesday as workers and visitors were praying, a Taliban official said.

The afternoon explosion went off inside the mosque of the Interior Ministry, which is responsible for security and law enforcement in the country.

A Taliban-appointed spokesman for the Interior Ministry, Abdul Nafi Takor, said in a tweet: “Unfortunately there was an explosion inside a ancillary mosque where some Interior Ministry workers and visitors were praying. Will share the details later.” He did not say if the mosque was inside the ministry or near it, and there was no immediate information about casualties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)